PDP’s Convention Will Attract New Members – Akpoti-Uduaghan

The member representing Kogi Central District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan said the forthcoming National Convention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will attract new members to the party.

Senator Akpoti Uduagha who is Chairperson of Entertainment Subcommittee of the convention, stated that the committee will introduce new ideas that will appeal to Nigerians.

The senator who joined PDP prior the 2023 general election, told party members, “I was not a member of the PDP at the last convention, but today I’m a serving Senator on our platform.

So, we must understand that parties grow by the inflow of persons. “There are people who are members even of the ruling party and some of other smaller parties, but they must admire some- thing in us and find hope and trust to join us.