PDP’s Claim Of Tinubu’s Unconcerned About Insecurity Baseless –Group

A pro-President Bola Tinubu media group, Tinubu Media Force, has described recent claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that President Bola Tinubu is unconcerned about insecurity in the nation as baseless and a total dis – regard facts on ground.

National Coordinator, Tinubu Media Force, Gbenga Abiola, in a statement made available to newsmen, said as the Tinubu Media Force, they are compelled to set the record straight.

The group noted that President Tinubu’s commitment to security is evident in the bold steps his administration has taken to tackle insecurity head-on.

“Under his leadership, Nigeria has witnessed a paradigm shift in security management, demonstrating a level of commitment and urgency that is unprecedented.

“The President has pushed for constitutional reforms to overhaul Nigeria’s national security architecture and implemented an integrated security strategy.

He has also held detailed security briefings with security chiefs, directing comprehensive strategies to restore peace and security.”