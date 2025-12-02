PDP’ll Surmount Its Challenges – Damagum

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has expressed confidence that the party will overcome its current challenges.

Damagum, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the formal handover to the new National Working Committee (NWC), said the future remains bright for the PDP despite its recent setbacks.

The PDP has lost six elected governors, with more reportedly on the verge of leaving following lingering internal crises since 2023.

But the former chairman insisted the party would recover.

“We are a party to beat; that is why they are trying to frustrate us,” he said. “We are people of faith. God is a just God, and He does not support injustice.”

Receiving the handover documents, the new National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, SAN, acknowledged that the PDP was at a crossroads “because some people feel that the PDP must be killed.”

He reminded the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that democracy thrives on allowing political plurality, and assured that the new NWC would restore the party’s winning spirit.

“We will take the party back to the people. There will be no impunity, and there will be no injustice,” he declared.

Turaki said the task before the new leadership was enormous, but assured that they were “equal to the task.”

He appealed for the cooperation of former NWC members and pledged to study the handover note as a guide for his administration.