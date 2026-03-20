PDP’ll Overcome Current Challenges – Turaki

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has expressed optimism that the party will rise above its current challenges.

Turaki, who spoke on Friday, shortly after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, said ongoing reconciliation efforts within the party were progressing, particularly in light of recent judicial guidance.

He referenced the admonition of the Court of Appeal Ibadan Division, and expressed confidence that the reconciliation process it encouraged would yield positive results and strengthen internal cohesion within the party.

The PDP Chairman urged Nigerians to play an active role in ensuring that democratic ideals are protected and sustained in the country, noting that the period ahead requires heightened civic responsibility and collective commitment to national stability.

“As a nation, we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of peace and justice.

“Democracy can only thrive where there is vigilance, participation, and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Turaki called for unity, tolerance, and adherence to the values of peace as enshrined in religious teachings.

He further called on Nigerians to sustain prayers for the nation, emphasising the need for divine guidance in navigating the current political climate, adding that national unity remains the cornerstone in safeguarding the nation’s democracy.