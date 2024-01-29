PDP’ll not drop its name because of merger with other opposition parties –Kuye

What do you make of the rulings of the Supreme Court in cases that concern the Peoples Democratic Party and other opposition parties?

The way I see it from the political angle is that the Supreme Court tried to separate two fighters with the slogan ‘No Victor No Vanquish.’ That is exactly the explanation for those judgements and if you look at it from top to bottom, where PDP is winning, they won at the Supreme Court, where they were losing before coming to the apex court, they lost. Unlike some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including their national chairman, who was bragging all over the place that Kano, Zamfara and Plateau must go to the party, the Supreme Court justices in their wisdom did the right thing. I give them kudos because if they had done otherwise, Nigeria would have been in problem by now. Some people were ready and set for crisis; a crisis that may even eventually consume Nigeria as a country. But we thank God that the justices saw it, considered all the options and forgot about the legality or illegality of each matter before them. They considered national security and they came about those rulings. Let me use Kano as a case study, APC and Ganduje had been bragging that on the day of judgement that Kano is gone but I give kudos once again to the Supreme Court justices, who in their wisdom considered the country first. That is why you are seeing the relative peace we are maintaining now in this country. If otherwise, the country would have been in a serious crisis by now. But we thank God that the justices in their wisdom did the needful. Some matters are very clear like Ogun and Nasarawa states for example, but considering the option of national security, made the justices allow everybody to go and relatively you can see peace everywhere aside from the kidnappers and bandits operating in Abuja. Even in Lagos, we know that PDP had a good case against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu but the Supreme Court refused to go into the issues of laws in the case. Even at the appellate court, the issue of law was not considered. The apex court used the issue of national security to throw away some of these cases. Before the 2023 general election, PDP had 13 states and the 13 states are still intact. If an opposition has 13 states out of 36 states and three other states belong to three other opposition parties, making it 16 states out of 36 states. That means the ruling party is in government in 20 states and it is not good for them. Today, the majority of our members who lost out have congratulated their opponents, like in Lagos, Jandor has congratulated Sanwo-Olu and we are already preparing for 2027. One thing that is now clear in this country is for you to do everything within your power to win at the first ballot. If you lose at the first ballot, going to the tribunal is a waste of time and resources.

With the position Nyesom Wike is occupying in President Bola Tinubu’s administration; why is PDP finding it difficult to sanction him for anti-party activities or is your party afraid of Wike?

I reject the opinion that the party is afraid of Wike. Why should the party be afraid to suspend or discipline Wike? The constitution of the party is there to handle the issue. He has been bragging all over the place that the party cannot sanction him but let me tell you, Wike is no more in PDP. He is a complete APC man and we have laws in PDP. We have a constitution and the constitution is what the party is following coupled with everything that is before the National Working Committee, which includes the upcoming bye-elections, Edo and Ondo governorship elections. So, until when they complete all these processes including the primaries, they can look at the issues of anti-party activities. Already there is a committee working on anti-party activities. So, anytime they submit their report, the report will go to NWC and it will be adopted and the NWC will act on it immediately. So, nobody is afraid of Wike and I can authoritatively tell you that he is no more a PDP member. He said that he told his chairman that he wanted to take the appointment from the President, tell him to release the letter he sent to his chairman. He believes that he is still bigger than the party but the problem he is having now is that the powers he had as a governor are no longer there and that was why he was very serious about getting that appointment from President Tinubu. If not for the appointment, he is gone politically. Those who loved him before are now his haters because they believe that he has taken the matter too far.

Why is it that the PDP is yet to conduct a mini-convention to elect a substantive National Chairman since the court sacked Iyorchia Ayu?

Mini-conventions are always meant to reappraise the activity of the party and appraise the level of performance of various officials in the party. That is what the PDP mini-convention is all about, it is not for any election. Mini-conventions are called at all levels to appraise anybody who is not performing well and the majority can come up and say this man is not performing very well, he should be replaced with another person. But in the case of the NWC, Ayu is still in court for unlawful removal from office, so conducting a miniconvention to replace him will go against the court process. You can see the display by Samuel Anyanwu; the constitution of the party mandated that if you are leaving an office to go for another office, you must resign from that office, particularly if it is another elective office. The governor’s forum invited him that he should resign before he refused. He didn’t resign but went for election, and in the whole of Imo State, he got only 71,000 votes and his opponent got 579,000 votes. On the third day, he came back to the party’s secretariat to resume work as the National Secretary. Does that make sense? It is a political aberration for him to think that the office will remain vacant, waiting for him. One thing I know is that drama does not end in PDP because it is drama upon drama. What is necessary for the party now having completed every other process like the Edo and Ondo governorship primary, is to organize a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and I believe they are working on it. The NEC meeting will come alive any moment after the primaries in Edo State. The acting National Chairman is a very experienced person; a former ambassador and a former minister, so he has served in many categories that gave him the impetus to be there.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Atiku Abubakar said he is ready to lead the opposition, do you think that Atiku can effectively lead the opposition in Nigeria?

I don’t know their level of discussions but for PDP, what I know is that PDP is not going to change its colour and name to any other thing. Working together has many colouration; they may work together at the upper level without forming a mega party and there are other areas they can come together and form a mega party. I don’t think PDP at this point will fall into that kind of arrangement that the name we came uo with 26 years ago will now be thrown into the basket and bring another name for the party. It is uncalled for. There are so many ways of working together. We can work together by sharing available offices like you take the president, let the other party take the vice president and the other one will be secretary of the government. So, we will collapse our structures on the field to win the election. That is one solid ground which I understand better that can help in allying against APC. It is not until when you form a mega party that you can work together against APC. So, how can we form a mega party and leave the PDP holding 13 good states as opposition? When we were in power from 1999, PDP was in control of 29 states until 2007. I don’t know the way they want to do it because I’m not part of their discussion but I know we have made so many agreements and have an understanding of this nature in the past even at the local level. One thing I know is that the PDP, which we have worked for and suffered for in the last 25 years will never drop that name for any other political colouration.

Has Lagos PDP commenced reconciliation and realignment after the outcome of the 2023 general election?

Reconciliation and realignment in Lagos will be possible but there is one strong matter which we have to deal with first like those that worked against the party and those that stole money meant for the election. Until we unravel these two important items before we can come to the table for reconciliation. Do you want to tell me that the person who stole money will now tell the party to forgive him when what he stole was part of what short-changed the party during the election? Or somebody who openly told party members to vote for Labour Party; will such a person come to you and say I have realized my mistakes, I am sorry.

Don’t you think that failure to resolve these issues might affect the party’s preparation and chances in 2027?

No! We will resolve them before then because the committee working at the national level is part of the committee that will resolve what happened in Lagos. It is not only in Lagos but across the 36 states. I only used Lagos as a case study; everybody knows that some people stole election money. Even one out of the three people who stole this money immediately he saw that everybody was coming for him, he ran to APC but that did not even save him because we asked the law to take its course against him. It is not about perfection because politics is about what you know.

Using insecurity as a case study; how do you rate the government of President Tinubu in the last seven months

? There is nothing to analyze in terms of security because he was not even looking at it until the bandits decided that they were going to meet him in Aso Rock and he directed the military to start bombing and doing all these things. The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) is in this country, Boko Haram is in this country and the terrorist groups are in this country. But we have Nigeria’s military with a very positive image in Africa, notably the best in ground battles. They can crush all these terrorists any day. They recruit personnel into Nigeria’s Army, Nigeria Air Force will recruit, Navy will recruit and police will recruit, so we have the personnel to do the needful. I know the Nigerian Army and a lot of them on peacekeeping missions are the best when it comes to ground battle. But the problem is that there is no proper coordination of the armed forces. We have seen military personnel complain about their feeding allowance but should that be so mostly those on the war front? These people must be put in place, give them what they want because they are at a high risk. I was watching. a video clip where the Nigerian troops were running after some bandits in one of the forests, it was a very huge success because I heard the commanding officer directing them on what to do. Somebody like that with a wife, children and relatives should not be crying for allowances. If you provide their needs to the last person in the military, you will see that all these terrorists will run out of Nigeria.