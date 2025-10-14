PDP’ll Hold Best Convention In History Despite Defections –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not disturbed by the defection of Enugu State governor Mr Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde, who spoke in Abuja yesterday at the inauguration of the Transportation subcommittee for the November 15 PDP National Convention, warned those who might be stumbling blocks for the convention to retrace their steps and stressed that he was determined to ensure that the state hosted the best convention in the history of the party.

The governor, who is Chairman of the Transportation Subcommittee, said he would do everything possible to ensure that the PDP holds a successful convention and told party members to hold him responsible if the convention fails.

According to him, though the party is concerned that some people are leaving to other parties, PDP leaders are focused and would not be distracted by the defections. “We have a party that has gone full circle. We were a government in power when democracy returned to this country in 1999. “Challenges will come and go, but for us as leaders, organising a successful convention is an end in itself.

“Democracy is about conflict and conflict resolution. We have a party that has refused to be distracted. “Defection is a challenge but in all of these are the expectations of Nigerians. “The ultimate deciders (of the 2027 election) are the Nigerian people. The only time we will be concerned is if hunger is defecting to the ruling party,” he added.

Makinde said members of the party should not bother because of the defections, adding: “When you want something that will endure, it will first of all get worse. “I want to tell you don’t fear that we will not be able to pull the party back on track. PDP has been a constant factor since 1999.

“This is the moment that true authentic heroes are made; try to be counted. Trust me, trust the leadership of the party, we will enthrone the leadership that will rescue this country.”