PDP’ll enjoy rebirth in Anambra –Chidebe

Last Wednesday, the Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its Congress, putting to an end the over two decades of internal crisis. OKEY MADUFORO speaks to the newly elected Chairman, Mr. Chidi Chidebe, on the way forward for the party

Your party just conducted its congress. What do we expect?

It is widely acknowledged that our great party, the PDP, has faced substantial challenges in recent years. Among these is the painful loss of nearly all elective positions we once held due to internal divisions, conflicts, and a lack of cohesive strategy. This setback has diminished our ability to effectively represent the interests of our people across Anambra State.

However, this moment of difficulty presents an opportunity for renewal. Now, more than ever, we need a fresh, strategic approach to rebuild our party’s unity, restore the confidence of both our members and the electorate, and position ourselves for victory in the upcoming elections.

Our goal is not only to revitalize the party but to regain our political footing and emerge stronger and more united in the crucial battles ahead, particularly the upcoming governorship election in November 2025 and the general elections in early 2027.

These agenda include strategies to promote unity, enhance party structures, strengthen relationships with our national leadership and grassroots members, foster accountability, and drive grassroots mobilization efforts that will bring us back to electoral success.

Also, by working together and following these actionable plans, I am confident that we can restore the PDP as the leading political force in Anambra State and deliver the kind of leadership that our people deserve.

You talk about agenda; can you explain further in view of the factions in your party?

The first agenda focuses on rebuilding internal unity and party cohesion, aimed at healing divisions, fostering collaboration, and establishing a united front across all levels of the party. This is by establishing a Unity and Reconciliation Committee within this first month of my assumption in office, made up of respected elders, youth leaders, and stakeholders tasked with their responsibility of resolving disputes and grievances.

Similarly, we are going to host a state-wide Stakeholders Conference within the first 90 days, where all factions would come together for comprehensive dialogue on key issues.

There shall always be -regular consultative meetings between party leadership and local government leaders to maintain open communication and prevent future divisions.

Additionally, I will establish a strategic Grassroots Mobilization and Voter Engagement initiative aimed at re-energizing the party base and increasing voter turnout by reconnecting with communities.

We are also going to launch a Grassroots Engagement Programme, named “PDP Everywhere,” within the first six months, targeting all 21 local government areas to re-establish local party structures and empower Ward-Level Mobilization Units with resources and training for door-to-door voter education, ensuring registration and engagement leading up to the governorship election in December 2025.

This Grassroots Engagement Programme will be launched by mid-2025, with ward-level mobilization and voter education completed by September 2025, and the Digital Outreach Team will be active by January 2025.

But do people see the problem of PDP from the actions of the national leadership of the party?

Well, I cannot really subscribe to that allegation but what matters is strengthening the synergy with national leadership and enhancing local government and ward relationships to create harmonious and effective relationships with the party’s National leadership while fostering deeper engagement with local government and ward leaderships across Anambra State.

I will establish a regular dialogue platform with national leadership within the first 30 days of my tenure to ensure that the state’s needs align with the national party’s vision. This platform will involve periodic meetings and consultations, ensuring that Anambra State PDP remains a vital part of the national agenda.

I will implement a Quarterly Leadership Forum where key stakeholders from each zone will meet with the state executive committee to discuss progress, challenges, and strategies for grassroots mobilization.

Similarly, the Liaison Committee will serve as a bridge between state, local, and national leaderships, ensuring seamless communication and coordination on major policy issues and elections.

This regular outreach to local governments and wards will be conducted through town hall meetings, fostering inclusivity and ensuring grassroots leadership feels empowered in the party’s decision-making process.

Also, the Liaison Committee will be active by April 2025, with regular outreach to local governments and wards by July 2025.

Your party does not have political office holders that can give it the financial back up to achieve all these programmes?

That is not a problem because all that matters is financial transparency and resource mobilization to enhance accountability while mobilizing resources for the party’s electoral campaigns.

We are going to establish a Transparent Financial Management System to ensure that all contributions and expenditures are tracked and publicly accounted for quarterly. We shall create a fund-raising committee to collaborate with stakeholders, supporters, and the private sector to generate funds for the party’s activities, especially for the upcoming elections. A Membership Dues Programme will be initiated to allow party members to contribute regularly to the party’s growth and ensure financial self-reliance.

