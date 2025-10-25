PDP’ll Bounce Back – Zamfara Gov

Zamfara State governor, Mr. Dauda Lawal, has expressed confidence that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) will bounce back to prominence and reckoning despite the gale of defections that hit the party in recent time.

Governor Lawal who spoke in Abuja after the inauguration of Special Subcommittee for the November 15 national convention, explained why the party opted to adopted consensus candidates in the forthcoming convention. “In the Constitution of our party, there is a provision for consensus. So, there is nothing new.

It is okay. It is normal. It is part of our Constitution in the PDP,” he defended. The governor argued that the party has gone through a lot in the past, but noted that things are getting better every day, adding, “I am very sure, very optimistic that we will bounce back. In fact we are already bouncing back.”

The governor however lamented that no matter what the party does, some people would still be aggrieved. “Even if we bring you, some people say no, you have an issue. It is normal. It is part of politics.

What we are doing is try and bring everybody together in the interest of this party. It is an ongoing process and I can assure you that things will be okay. But it is normal to have agitation,” Governor Lawal said.