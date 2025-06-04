PDP’ll Bounce Back In 2027, Says Saraki

Share

The former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might still defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki, who is the Chairman of the PDP reconciliation Committee, also exuded confidence that politicians from other political parties would join the PDP.

The former Kwara State Governor stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while addressing journalists shortly after re-registering as PDP member.

He was optimistic that the PDP would equally bounce back in 2027, particularly at the state level.

He said: “The only viable opposition party is PDP and yes, there are challenges and I have taken it upon myself to do my best. I am seeing and getting positive responses from our colleagues who are also ready to settle our differences.

“We were able to do our NEC meeting, we have scheduled a meeting for end of this month, between now and then there will be a lot of leg work.

“Luckily for us, we started early, we have two years more. We have time to know those that will stay and rebuild the party. Some might still go, and some might still join us.

“Like today, I received new members to the party at the state level. Once there is stability at the top, I’m sure we will begin to see a better future for PDP. And I thank Nigerians for being patient with the leaders of the party.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure our members across the country that we are doing our best to rescue the situation of the party. We are confident that we will tackle the situation. We are committed to it.

“Because we are all committed to fledgling democracy and fledgling democracy means a vibrant opposition. We all have to make personal and group sacrifices for the interest of the country.”

On the ability of the party to stage a cone back in Kwara State come 2027, Saraki said that “we are even more encouraged by the level of enthusiasm that we are getting. People are coming out to register for the party, people are tired of the state of affairs in the state. New members are coming out to join the party.

“At the same time, all our old members are very active. The members we have seen are very impressive.

“I think the factors of what people are going through in the state, the insecurity, unemployment, hunger and lack of the presence of governance. So we are confident that the PDP will bounce back in 2027.

“People are coming out to be associated with PDP, they are ready to let people know that they’re PDP members.

“That also tells us at the grassroots that people are still in love with our party. Of course, we are having our challenges at national level, but we are confident now that once we can sort ourselves out at the top or the leadership at the grassroots, everything will fall in place.”

