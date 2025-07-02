PDP’ll Bounce Back – Damagum

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum has expressed confidence that the party will bounce back from its many challenges.

He also said those who defected to other political parties will come back.

PDP has witnessed defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and now to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which is a new coalition platform.

Damagum who spoke after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting after the 100th meeting that reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, said the PDP is drawing a line of its committed members of the party and will take appropriate actions at the right time.

He disclosed that the party has resolved and trash it’s thorny issues.

“We remain united despite all the challenges. We have sat down to discuss all thorny issues and trashed it out.

“Our leaders have already come together to give us this leadership. This is what you can see in this NWC. And I keep reiterating this is the only party in the country that has lasted this long.

“We have mastered the act of complete resolution. We know our problems and we solve it within ourselves.

“To those that are contemplating, they should not, they have no place and there is nowhere that will be as accommodating as our party.

“But if they feel (leaving), I will wish them good luck. But I know they will run coming back.

“We have agreed that we have already, as proposed by the last meeting that the next (NEC) meeting scheduled for 23rd, 24th and 25th will still hold,” he said.

Damagum stated that PDP is intact, and told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that his policies should be people-oriented.

“We are not conquered; we are law-abiding citizens. We deserve to be heard.

“For democracy to survive, people must say their minds. People should be listened to and policies, I mean policies should be people-oriented,” Damagum stated.