PDP@25: We Remain Only Pan-Nigerian Party

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it remains the only pan-Nigerian political party, both in outlook and operation.

PDP, which marked its 25th existence on Thursday, said it is the only party birthed on the principles of national unity, freedom, social justice, development and well-being of Nigerians.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, boasted that over the years, it has remained steadfast to its democratic ideology of good governance and citizens’ participation in political leadership.

“Today, the PDP celebrates the resilience of Nigerians in the democratic process and particularly the founding leaders and teeming members of our party for their sacrificial roles in returning, nurturing and sustaining democracy in our country.

“The belief that power resides with the people is at the core of PDP’s sustained focus on guaranteeing the rule of law, adherence to the principle of separation of powers, personal freedom of citizens, a free press (and) credible electoral process,” the party added.

PDP also stated that it liberalised the economy, carried out vast infrastructure development, and created employment and business opportunities, among other initiatives.

“It is on record that the PDP administration, through deft management of the economy, achieved $18 billion debt relief from the Paris and London Clubs, consolidated the banking sector, revolutionised the telecommunication sector, revamped the oil and gas,” it said.

The party regretted that the country, which was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world with over $550 billion, was mismanaged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) when it took over power in 2015.

“Sadly, all the gains achieved by the PDP have been rolled back by the APC, which in a space of eight years, wrecked our economy and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world with a frightening 35 per cent unemployment rate, where hunger, starvation, strange diseases and sudden deaths now ravage our citizens,” the statement noted.

PDP also regretted that life in Nigeria under the APC has become very unbearable such that Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery missions abroad as options.

“The APC administration has succeeded in mortgaging the future of our nation with a reckless accumulation of N85 trillion foreign debt with no corresponding development project to show for it.

“Typically, the APC has no answer to allegations that the bulk of the borrowed funds were looted by APC leaders. It has also not provided answers to the alleged looting of over N20 trillion, including fuel subsidy funds by its leaders,” PDP said.