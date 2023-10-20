PDP Youths Threaten To Sue Akeredolu For Not Resuming Office

The youth leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have vowed to sue the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for failing to resume at his office in Ondo State after his return from medical vacation.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Akeredolu has been residing at his home in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, since his return to the nation last month following a medical vacation in Germany.

On Monday, the state chapter of the party called on Akeredolu to either resume as the Governor of the state and address the people or tender his resignation.

Akeredolu was given a three-day ultimatum by PDP youths to return to the state, and that ultimatum expired on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday at the PDP state secretariat in Akure, Oluyi Tayo, the convener of the organization’s youth wing, threatened legal action against the governor should he refuse to return to the state.

He said, “It is crucial that the House of Assembly, in the interest of our state and its citizens, upholds these constitutional provisions to ensure the continued and effective functioning of our government, and if the House of Assembly failed in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate Constitutional means to press our demands.

It is also in our legal rights to take to the streets if they fail to address this because our demands are very simple. We can’t have a governor who has yet to address the citizens since he returned from his medical vacation.

