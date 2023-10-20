PDP Youths Threaten Legal Action, Protest To Force Assembly’s Probe Of Akeredolu’s Health

…They have our backing – PDP

Following the expiration of the three-day ultimatum given to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to resume or resign, the youth wing of the opposition’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the State House of Assembly to set up a medical panel to investigate the health status of the governor.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP Secretariat in Akure, the leadership of the youth wing Messrs Tayo Oluyi, Busuyi Alademehin, and Abiola Orofin said they have written to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to set up a five-man medical panel to investigate the health status of the governor whether he can continue or not.

They said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gives the lawmakers the constitutional role to play in a situation where the governor is sick or incapacitated.

Oluyi who read the statement on behalf of the group said “We would like to make it clear that the Governor, in the face of the law is hale and hearty as no subsisting communication suggests otherwise, and since he has refused to resume his duty, we have taken it upon ourselves as stakeholders in the affairs of this state to explore available constitutional measures to demand his whereabouts or ask that he is relieved of his duty as the Governor of Ondo State if, for any reason, he cannot continue.

“It is in light of this that we would like to state that we have followed up our resume or resign call by writing to the Ondo State House of Assembly to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which States;

“Subsection of 189 (4) the medical panel to which this section relates shall be appointed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly of the State and shall comprise five medical practitioners in Nigeria one of whom shall be the personal physician of the holder of the office concerned; and four other medical practitioners who have, in the opinion of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, attained a high degree of eminence in the field of medicine relative to the nature of the examination to be conducted in accordance with the foregoing provisions of this section, which provides a framework for addressing situations where a Governor is unable to discharge the functions of the office due to health-related reasons be initiated by the State Legislative Arm.

“It is crucial that the House of Assembly, in the interest of our state and its citizens, upholds these constitutional provisions to ensure the continued and effective functioning of our government, and if the House of Assembly fails in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate Constitutional means to press our demands.

“Our great state has long been a beacon of democracy and good governance. To sustain this legacy, we must champion openness and accountability. Our citizens deserve nothing less. The future of our state is at stake, and the responsibility to safeguard it falls upon all of us, collectively.”

The Secretary of the PDP, Mr Oluseye Olujimi said the youth wing of the party has the backing of the party in demanding the whereabouts of their governor who has been ruling the state by proxy.

Olujimi said the party would back the youth in going to court to challenge the legality of the governor to stay in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and governing the State.

However the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde said the governor is not incapacitated, hence there is no need to set up the medical panel as demanded by the opposition party.

Olatunde said that since the Governor’s return from a medical vacation, he has continued to advance the state’s development in all areas.

This is the narrative of some individuals whose self-interest continues to drive their sudden media advocacy. What do they mean by ‘in crisis’? The people of Ondo State can attest that the government is operational and effective. How can they claim the state is in crisis? Is development halted? Are various government departments not functioning?”

“As of now, Governor Akeredolu’s administration is constructing the first-ever flyover in Akure, the state capital. Notably, no government has ever built a flyover in the state since its creation.

“In the past six years, this is the second flyover under this administration. The impact of the governor and the government is evident through projects that enhance people’s lives.”

“As part of the administration’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, palliatives are being distributed across the three senatorial districts. Governor Akeredolu’s government has adopted innovative approaches to distribute these relief measures.”

“After the Governor’s return from his medical vacation, he approved the recruitment of 150 staff for the state Internal Revenue Service. The recruitment process began at the Public Service Institute (PSTI) in Ilaramokin, featuring Computer-Based Tests (CBT) starting on October 9, 2023.”

“The Governor also approved the construction of tax stations in Ondo and Ikare, as well as a revenue court in Akure. Progress is already visible on these projects.”

“Don’t forget that it was after the Governor’s return that he signed the Local Council Development Area (LCDA) bill into law. He has also established a team to identify LCDA headquarters. Progress is being made on this front.”

“In fact, after his return, the Governor signed the 2023 Appropriation bill for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) into law, following its passage by the State House of Assembly.”