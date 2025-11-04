PDP Writes INEC Over Suspension Of Anyanwu, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the suspension of four of its national officers over alleged anti-party activities.

In a letter signed by 14 out of 18 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and received by the commission on November 4, 2025, the party said the decision was reached at its 608th NWC meeting.

According to the PDP, the suspension was carried out in line with Sections 57(3), 58(1)(a)(b)(c)(h) and 59(1) of the party’s Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Those suspended are Senator Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary), Hon. Umar Bature (National Organising Secretary), Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade (National Legal Adviser), and Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha (Deputy National Legal Adviser).

The party explained that during the one-month suspension period, the affected officers would cease to perform their official functions.

It further stated that, in accordance with Section 36(2) of the party’s constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, would act as National Secretary, while the National Directors of Legal Services and Organisation would oversee their respective departments pending further action by the National Disciplinary Committee.