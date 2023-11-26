PDP Wounded, Bleeding –Sources

An indication has emerged that the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is in dire straits. This is even as it is wounded and bleeding as a result of its third consecutive loss of major elections as well as the crisis rocking the party once touted as the largest party in Africa.

Those familiar with happenings in the party, who confided in Sunday Telegraph, said that all was not well with the party and that tendencies in the party have different views as regards reviving it in order to enable it take its pride of place in the nation. One source said: “The tendency in the PDP is that some foundation members are working behind the scenes to save the party because it is in dire straits.

They have lost three major elections in 2015, 2019 and 2023. It has never happened to them before and the party is in disarray. “Some of the members are of the view that the party should go for an alliance with some disgruntled elements in the ruling APC, like the former governor of Kaduna who was schemed out of the ministerial nomination.

“Others are for a working arrangement with the Labour Party, not the LP per say but the symbol of the party – Peter Obi to see if he can be persuaded to the extent that the Labour Party man will come to the PDP. Some are even thinking of forming a merger that will look like a Pan Nigeria party that will include those who believe that the PDP structure as it is has outlived its usefulness.

“There are some who are so persuaded and they are trying to see if it is possible to revive and rejuvenate the party with some other key personalities, associations, groups and parties to form a pan Nigeria party to fight APC. But some still believe that what the PDP needs is a new face with rejuvenation, bring in young Nigerians like Bukola Saraki and give it a fresh breathe to life.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph gathered that those who are backing Atiku Abubakar will still continue to dominate the party. However, others are blaming them that they were the ones responsible for the losses the party recorded at the polls, especially at the last general elections. “With the situation the party is in, whether it is terminally ill, no one can say.

But it is wounded and bleeding,” said another Source. “There are crises in almost all the state branches of the party. It is in disarray. How it will come out of it remains to be seen. But they are sure and certain that Bukola Saraki is the man that is being touted as the possible Messiah that will lead the party. “PDP is now interested in electing a new chairman as well as rebuilding the party.

Like a governor told one of our sources, “we have more problems on our hands, than dabbling into godfather and godson feuds. We do not want any trouble about PDP. That is why they are working behind the scene. They are coalescing. The thinking is that it should be Saraki.

Even though former Senate president, David Mark is also featured in the calculation of some, Saraki is seen as a bridge builder. They also look at Saraki as straddling between the North and the South. That is the situation.”