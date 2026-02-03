PDP Workers To NJC: Actions Of Some Judges Eroding Confidence In Judiciary

The management and staff of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI), training arm of the party, have warned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against some judges who they alleged, “Are complicit in delivering judgments or issuing orders that make them appear as willing tools in the hands of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to cripple opposition and destroy our hard-earned democracy.”

The workers, in a statement issued on Tuesday, expressed the fear that when such confidence is eroded, citizens might resort to self-help, which they said is a recipe for crisis.

They condemned the the judgement of Justice Uche Agomoh of Federal High Court, Ibadan, which nullified last year’s PDP nation convention, alleging that “the judgment turned the law on its head by granting reliefs that were not sought against our party to the extent that she attempted to create a caretaker committee with the intention to foist same on our party outside the limit of her jurisdictional power.”

PDP workers said there is no provision in the party’s Constitution empowering any unelected individual or group to arbitrarily form committees and allocate positions to themselves.

“As custodians of the National Secretariat of the PDP, we are very much aware that the immediate past NWC is ‘funtus officio’ since their tenure has ended by effluxion of time, and therefore, no member of that NWC can lay claim to any office under any guise whatsoever,” they stated.

The workers pledged loyalty and allegiance to the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN-led National Working Committee (NWC), describing the process that brought them into office as legal.

According to the workers, the Ibadan national convention where the NWC was elected was in the exercise of the party’s supremacy over its internal affairs and in line with extant judgements of the Supreme Court.

“It is already established in a plethora of judgements of the Supreme Court that issues of membership, leadership, congresses and conventions of a political party are entirely the internal affairs of the party requiring only the party’s internal mechanism to which the courts have no jurisdiction to interfere or interrogate.

“There was no legal encumbrance whatsoever against the conduct of the national convention in Ibadan to elect new national officers of our party, as it was legally convened by the National Executive Committee at its 101st meeting of July 24, 2025, pursuant to its powers under Section 31 (2) (a) of the PDP Constitution.

“Our party fulfilled the statutory requirements of the law as stipulated in Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022, by notifying INEC of the national convention, which was convened with them (INEC) in attendance.

“Similarly, on the just delivered Supreme Court judgement in the case of INEC vs SDP & ors, the apex court, while admonishing INEC, reaffirmed its longstanding position that what is required of the political parties is to ‘notify’ the commission as required by law; and this our party has done.

“We are also aware that according to the Electoral Act, the only time a convention, congress or meeting would be voided under the law is if notice of such events were never given to the commission, which is not the case in this instance,” the workers added.