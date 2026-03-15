PDP Will Reclaim Power In Benue In 2027 –Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State has said that it is poised to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections and save the state from the current existential threat.

The party said the present administration in the state “took the steering-wheel of leadership without a learners permit”.

Consultant on Media and Public Communications to the party, Chief Bemgba Iortyom, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi saying “the maladministration of Benue State under the present Alia’s administration has assumed tragic dimensions which directly threaten the continued existence of the state as a federating unit of Nigeria; adding that PDP in the state is credited with over 90% of the development legacy.

He said, “from the administrations of George Akume to Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom the party, in line with its manifesto of peoples-focused governance, has carved a solid legacy of welfarism, development and security of the lives and property of the people.

“This is the legacy currently under threat by the visionless, incompetent and corrupt administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia.