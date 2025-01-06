PDP Will Produce More Govs, Take Aso Rock In 2027 —NWC

Share

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said come 2027 the party will produce more state governors from the current 12 and also take over governance at the centre.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) stated this yesterday during a visit to the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, at his country home, Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Speaking on behalf of the NWC, the National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Yayare, said due to the level of disenchantment across the country, occasioned by the lingering economic hardship, PDP would definitely produce more governors in 2027.

He noted that PDP was the only viable opposition party that could wrest political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, stressing that “if it (PDP) does not take over the leadership of the country, it could be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“Nothing stops the PDP producing the president and the vice president in 2027.

The cry of hunger and poverty is too much in the land. “The 36 states of Nigeria are yearning for the return of PDP. The APC cannot go out to campaign because they will be stoned. Nigeria is in your hands.

We need your support to salvage Nigeria.” He said they were prepared to go round PDP states to canvass support ahead of the 2027 election and urged the governors to close ranks towards actualising their vision.

Yayare said the NWC was in Sampou to also commiserate with Senator Diri over the death of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Moses Jituboh (rtd), and the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Elizabeth Bidei.

The PDP National Secretary, Ude Okoye, also stated that the NWC was poised to reposition the party and demonstrate to Nigerians that they have an alternative that could offer quality leadership.

He said the NWC would swing into action towards strengthening the party and ensure that there was respect for it and its governors. Okoye commended Diri for his exemplary leadership and remarkable developmental strides in Bayelsa, saying the party was very proud of him.

Responding, Diri said it was essential for the party and its governors to be united as the only viable party in opposition. “As governors we need to work closely together. We need to do what is right without minding whose ox is gored.

“We can build consensus as an alternative way of resolving issues. “It is not always proper to go to court whenever we are aggrieved. “We cannot because of political considerations do the wrong thing. If PDP dies in our hands, posterity will not forgive us.”

Diri assured the party of his support, adding that he was not interested in polarising the PDP. “If anybody is bigger than the party, the person can leave. It is PDP that has made most of us. “We cannot be in PDP in the day time and at night be in another party. We need to do in-house cleansing.”

Diri expressed support for the idea of forming a mega party with PDP standing out prominently to take over power at the centre. He equally urged his colleagues to strengthen the party so it can salvage the country from its current slide.

Share

Please follow and like us: