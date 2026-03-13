The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara on Friday, assured members of the party and Nigerians that the opposition party will never die and will continue to exist despite its current challenges.

Wabara, a former Senate President gave this assurance during the launch of the PDP’s online membership registration in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

Speaking at the event, the former lawmaker addressed concerns about the party’s current struggles, insisting that the PDP is already being repositioned for future electoral success.

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He stressed that efforts were underway to address the internal issues affecting the party and encouraged members to participate actively in the new membership registration exercise.

Wabara also praised the Chairman of the Abia PDP Caretaker Committee, Ikpegbu Emeka-Yellow, for providing effective leadership within a short period in office.

He advised party leaders and members to avoid mistakes of the past, particularly the practice of godfatherism, instead create equal opportunities for all members as part of efforts to rebuild and strengthen the party.

Wabara expressed confidence that with committed leadership and active involvement from party faithful, the PDP would experience renewed growth and perform strongly in future elections.