PDP Will Defeat APC In Osun, Oyo Elections – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has confidently projected a resounding victory for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2026 Osun governorship election and the 2027 Oyo gubernatorial race.

Governor Makinde made this assertion on Wednesday during the commissioning of projects in Osogbo, executed by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Addressing recent comments by APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who predicted APC’s dominance in the South-West following its Ondo governorship victory, Makinde dismissed these claims as unrealistic.

“The people of Osun are firmly behind Governor Adeleke’s leadership and will reject the APC in the next election,” Makinde asserted.

Makinde praised Adeleke’s governance, highlighting his dedication to fulfilling campaign promises and continuing projects initiated by previous administrations.

He lauded Adeleke’s policies addressing economic challenges and improving citizens’ welfare, urging Osun voters to re-elect him for a second term.

Makinde reaffirmed the PDP’s strength in the South-West, emphasizing that the party’s governors are setting benchmarks in governance through people-oriented policies.

“We are determined to prove that the South-West remains PDP territory,” he declared.

The Oyo governor also advocated for constitutional reforms to promote true federalism, pledging to collaborate with Adeleke in advancing progressive governance.

In his response, Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude for Makinde’s support, which he described as a testament to the strong ties between Oyo and Osun states.

Adeleke reiterated his administration’s focus on completing inherited projects and driving meaningful development in Osun.

He also acknowledged former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s contributions to the state.

