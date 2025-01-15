PDP Will Bounce Back In 2027 – Farida Umar

Share

A leading National Ex-officio aspirant from the North Central Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Farida Umar has expressed confidence that the party will bounce back stronger in 2027.

Hajiya Umar, who hails from Nasarawa State said the party will not only bounce but will take over power from the under-performing All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Umar who spoke to our reporter assured party members that the PDP will recover and succeed in the 2027 elections

Hajiya Farida Umar’s optimism is rooted in her experience as a dedicated party member and leader.

She has held various responsibilities at both state and national levels, demonstrating her capabilities and earning the trust of many while speaking on her aspiration, Hajiya Farida pledged her dedication to developing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections if elected as the National Ex-officio.

Adding that with her experience and proven track record of holding several responsibilities at both state and national levels, she is confident in her ability to make a positive impact in the PDP.

According to her, having served as Director-General of PDP support groups across 36 states, member of the National Women Campaign Council of the PDP in 2023, and Convener and Director-General of the Aspiration Grassroots Mobilization Alliance (AGMA) has prepared her for the role ahead.

She pledges passion and devotion to contribute to the party’s development ahead of the 2027 elections.

Hajiya Farida emphasized the need for unity and transparency during the upcoming Congress, ensuring the right leaders emerge to lay a solid foundation for the PDP’s success.

“This is a crucial time to ensure the right leaders emerge, laying a solid foundation for the PDP to take over power from the APC government, which has disappointed the masses.

According to Hajiya Farida Umar, Nigerians still rely on the PDP to reposition the country for the better.

Hajiya Farida Umar is urging PDP supporters to prevent the ruling APC government from introducing a one-party system in the country.

She emphasized that during the PDP’s reign, the masses didn’t suffer as they do today, highlighting the need for a change in leadership.

As the PDP prepares for the 2027 elections, Hajiya Farida Umar’s leadership and expertise make her an ideal candidate for the National Ex-Officio position.

