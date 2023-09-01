PDP Will Bounce Back – Atiku Assures

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the party will overcome its present challenges.

Atiku in a statement to mark the 25 years of PDP existence, extolled the party’s democratic journey, noting that it offered quality leadership in the 16 years it was in the helm of affairs of Nigeria.

“I have every confidence that the PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government,” Atiku said.

The former vice president stated that as one of the founding fathers of PDP, “I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria.”

He added that as “the progenitor of our contemporary democracy… the party shall ensure that democracy does not only survive in Nigeria but that the country thrives through it.”

According to Atiku, the achievements recorded by the PDP in the 16 years it was in power “have remained the benchmark for positive growth in our economy and other critical areas of our national life.

“Of course, the PDP took a leading role in the deconstruction of military rule in Nigeria, and the peculiarities of our contemporary experiences both within Nigeria and other countries in Africa demand that the PDP should, once again, rise to the occasion in cancelling the economic hardship and other structural deficiencies that directly bear negatively on our people in the past nearly eight and half years.”