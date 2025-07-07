The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Monday formerly confirmed the receipt of the notice of resignation from the party by the former President of the Senate David Mark.

Spokesman of the party in the state, Mr. Paul Tion, who made the confirmation in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph in Makurdi, silenced unfounded claims in some quarters that the party was yet to receive the notice of resignation from the now interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mark.

Mr. Tion said, “Yes the PDP in the state has received David Mark’s notice of resignation from PDP in the state, he has left the party and his ward chairman in Otukpo Ward 1 accepted his resignation and wished him well.”

Senator Mark, had said his decision to call it quit from the PDP for the ADC was “because of deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis and irreconcilable differences.”

He regretted that he had “worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile and reposition the party, efforts which without sounding modest helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.”

Senator Mark reiterated that “recent events, persistent leadership crisis and irreconcilable differences reduced the party to a shadow of its former self subjecting it to public ridicule”, and his eventual defection from it.