PDP Waxing Strong, Not Collapsing As Rumoured Says Senate Caucus

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus on Tuesday assured its members that despite internal conflicts, the party remains strong, united, and committed to serving Nigerians.

Speaking at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, the opposition party’s Senate Caucus urged members to disregard rumours of the party’s collapse, stressing that the PDP is growing stronger and doing everything to remain a formidable force.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the Caucus, Senate Minority Leader Senator Patrick Abba Moro acknowledged that internal disagreements are a normal part of the democratic process and are not unique to the PDP.

He noted that other political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) face similar challenges.

Despite these difficulties, the PDP Senate Caucus urged members to remain dedicated and loyal, assuring that the party’s leadership is actively working to resolve conflicts and strengthen the party.

The Caucus expressed optimism about the PDP’s future, highlighting planned activities by party leadership aimed at revitalizing the party and enhancing its competitiveness in upcoming elections.

Emphasizing the importance of a robust opposition for democracy, the Caucus warned against the dangers of emasculating opposition parties or moving toward a one-party state, which they said would undermine democratic progress.

Regarding coalition politics, the Caucus stated it is open to the idea but insisted that any coalition should be driven by political parties rather than individuals. As the largest opposition party, the PDP’s umbrella is broad enough to accommodate all who desire coalition, and the party should lead any such alliance if necessary.

The full statement read:

“Rising from its meeting, the Senate Caucus of the Peoples’ Democratic Party issues the following statement to assure its members that contrary to insinuations that the party is in shreds and on the verge of collapse, the party remains strong and will continue to wax stronger.

“The PDP Senate Caucus observes that the current conflicts in the PDP are not unique to the party, as all other parties such as the APC, Labour Party, NNPP, and Social Democratic Party also face crises and conflicts.

“The Senate Caucus therefore urges all our members to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the Party. The Caucus believes the series of activities lined up by the Party’s leadership will breathe new life into the party and produce leadership that will make it competitive in future elections.

“The Senate Caucus states that the beauty of democracy lies in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check and ensure good governance. Celebrating the weakening of other parties or tilting toward a one-party state will not advance democracy.

“The Senate Caucus is not averse to coalition. The synthesis of ideas and harmony of ideals will strengthen democracy. However, any coalition must be driven by political parties, not individuals. As the biggest opposition party, the PDP’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate all coalition partners. The PDP should lead any coalition when necessary.

“Finally, the Senate Caucus affirms that the PDP is a strong brand with members in all parts of Nigeria. From the current challenges, a renewed and vibrant party will emerge to provide Nigerians with a real alternative to the ruling party.

“The Caucus urges all members to rededicate themselves, recommit, and demonstrate unwavering loyalty to safeguard democracy in Nigeria.”

Share