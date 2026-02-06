New Telegraph

February 7, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. PDP Warns Wike…

PDP Warns Wike Camp Against Forceful Occupation Of Secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, have berated the Edo State Government over what they described as its failure to effectively tackle insecurity, particularly the rising cases of kidnapping in the state. Gwamnishu, who is the founder of the Safe City Volunteer Foundation, criticised the government and state security agencies for what he called their “repeated failure to respond to calls for collaboration” during rescue operations. “Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State. Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration,” Gwamnishu said. He explained that the victim, Aisha Wahab, was kid napped in Auchi and later released in Okpella — a long distance she was allegedly forced to trek alongside her abductors. “Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response,” he added. According to him, the group had to withdraw from the operation and return to their base in Delta State “where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively.” Gwamnishu thanked Nigerians who supported Aisha’s family during the ordeal and called for stronger cooperation between citizens and government. He urged the Edo State Government to immediately intervene and coordinate operations to apprehend the kidnappers, insisting that “lives are at stake.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against resorting to self-help, by either forcibly or in connivance with security forces, to gain access to, and occupy its national secretariat and other party property.

The former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is now Secretary of the Caretaker Committee set up by the Wike group, had told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the PDP national secretariat, which has been sealed by police since November last year, would be opened next Monday.

But PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, said the case regarding the secretariat is still pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The party told the group even instituted the case that it “cannot resort to self-help, until judgment is delivered in the matter.”

According to the statement, “any attempt to enter and occupy this property will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory the powers of the Court.”

PDP, however, disclosed that it has written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, reminding them that the secretariat is still a res before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.

“This statement serves to remind all the dramatis personae, especially the Police Force, which is a party on record in the said matter, that any action taken to grant access to anybody, pending the determination of the suit, is a contempt of the court.

“We assure that we will deploy all legal means to defend our property from trespass.

“Responsibility for any injury to persons or damage to property arising therefrom should be placed solely on the aggressors and their security collaborators,” PDP warned.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Port Police Plans To Collaborate with PCRC On Security
Read Next

Wike To STDD Boss: I’ll Sack You Over Indiscriminate Refuse Dumps