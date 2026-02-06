The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against resorting to self-help, by either forcibly or in connivance with security forces, to gain access to, and occupy its national secretariat and other party property.

The former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is now Secretary of the Caretaker Committee set up by the Wike group, had told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the PDP national secretariat, which has been sealed by police since November last year, would be opened next Monday.

But PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, said the case regarding the secretariat is still pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The party told the group even instituted the case that it “cannot resort to self-help, until judgment is delivered in the matter.”

According to the statement, “any attempt to enter and occupy this property will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory the powers of the Court.”

PDP, however, disclosed that it has written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, reminding them that the secretariat is still a res before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.

“This statement serves to remind all the dramatis personae, especially the Police Force, which is a party on record in the said matter, that any action taken to grant access to anybody, pending the determination of the suit, is a contempt of the court.

“We assure that we will deploy all legal means to defend our property from trespass.

“Responsibility for any injury to persons or damage to property arising therefrom should be placed solely on the aggressors and their security collaborators,” PDP warned.