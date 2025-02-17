PDP Wants Seat Of Defectors Declared Vacant

Share

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives and that of the Kaduna State House of Assembly to immediately declare vacant seat of those that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state vacant.

They also charged the Speakers to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh bye-elections in the affected constituencies.

A statement by State Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, said Sections 68(1)(g) and 109 of the Constitution, posited that serving legislators who defect to another party must vacate their seats.

The PDP spokesperson said, the opposition party in the state remains unshaken by the gale of defections as the party remains the preferred choice of the vast majority of the people of Kaduna.

She said: “Our party’s popularity was evident in the last local government council elections, where the people stood by us in rejecting the APC’s attempt to impose its candidates, leading to the shameless announcement of candidates who couldn’t even vote for themselves, as winners.

