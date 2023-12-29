PDP Wants Inquest Into Intelligence Failure In Plateau Attack

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an investigation into the intelligence failure before and during the coordinated Christmas Eve terrorist attack in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State.

The party also reiterated its call for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the genocide, which it is described as “an international crime perpetuated on the peaceful, defenseless and innocent people of Plateau State on Christmas Eve.”

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, faulted the failure of President Bola Tinubu to visit the scene of the attack to show personal empathy with the people.

“It smacks of grave insensitivity and dereliction of duty for Mr. President as the commander-in-chief to remain silent in the face of the targeted massacre of his citizens without defense and assistance.

“The president even failed to play his expected role as ‘consoler-in-chief’ by not immediately visiting the troubled areas to demonstrate leadership, empathy, and connection with the citizens.

“Instead of sending his aides to issue lame statements and detailing surrogates to visit after much prodding, President Tinubu should have as a matter of duty personally visited the scene of the genocide to give succor to the families of the dead and the wounded as well as reassure that his government is with the people of the affected communities in particular and Plateau State in general,” the party demanded.

It stated that the failure of Tinubu to visit the troubled area “tends to validate disturbing insinuations in the public space of complicity in high places with regard to the attacks.”

PDP noted that American President Joe Biden knelt before the daughter of George Floyd “to offer his condolences on behalf of the United States for the brutal murder of her father.

“President Tinubu ought to have drawn a lesson from that. President Tinubu must wake up from his slumber and be alive to his responsibility as president.”