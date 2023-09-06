PDP Vs APC: Oyo Tribunal Dismisses Tegbe’s Petition, Affirms Alli’s Victory

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, against Senator Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oyo South senatorial district of Oyo State for failure to prove the alleged over-voting brought before it.

In the 2 hours 24 minutes judgment, the tribunal faulted discrepancies noticed in the signatures contained in the depositions of many of the 32 witnesses called by the petitioner, and their sample signatures at trial, adding also that the BVAS reports alleged to have been compromised could again not be relied on by the petitioners to prove irregularity to warrant ordering a rerun of the election.

Having dismissed the petition, the tribunal ordered Tegbe and the Oyo PDP to pay a cost of N500,000 to each of the Respondents including Alli, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, jubilations rented the air immediately to the tribunal comprising Justices A.M. Yakubu (Chairman) and K.I. Okpe, as well as, Jibril Anaja

rose as Sarafadeen Alli’s supporters started singing victory songs and dancing gleefully within the court premises as they were waving at Alli who was on a video call with them.

The petitioners were represented by Yusuff Olatunji Ogunrinde and Joseph Adeoye, while Wahab Ismail and Kazeem Oyesola represented Alli and the APC. Osita Mbamalu represented the INEC.

Aside allegation of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and massive irregularities through cancellation and alteration of results, which Tegbe had alleged during his testimony, the tribunal found that heavy weather was made of over-voting in many of the polling units reflected in the results presented by the INEC. The petitioners tendered Form EC40G which reflected cancellation in some polling units, however, reference was not made to it in the judgment.

The tribunal found that 17 of the 32 witnesses called by the petitioners did not mention Voters Register or place reliance on it, noting that “voters register is different from registered voters. No attempt was made to demonstrate the voter register before the panel. Many of the witnesses denied having anything to do with the Voters Register.

“If the BVAS is alleged to have been compromised by the 3rd Respondent (INEC) in connivance with the 1st Respondent (Alli) and the 2nd Respondent (APC), how could the petitioners turn around to rely on its product? Who demonstrated the BVAS to the tribunal? None did.

“The witnesses said they saw the BVAS machines for the first time. It therefore amounts to dumping the machines before the tribunal. The petitioners failed to prove alleged over-voting because the BVAS report was not demonstrated, and so it is discountenanced.

“Electoral Act has not abolished Voters Register. It still constitutes an integral part of over-voting. Evidence must be cogent, reliable, and believable. The quality of evidence of the witnesses leaves much to be desired.

“Nearly all the witnesses were presented as males, whereas some of them were females who claimed the gender written was an error despite having claimed to have read through their depositions. Why don’t any of them detect the error?

“Signing in pseudonyms even betrays the genuineness of identity of the witnesses. Not coming to the tribunal to testify without identity cards as party agents is also a minus. Why not correct the anomaly after the first witness testified?

‘I hereby refuse the numerous oral applications made during the trial to correct the obvious errors. Accordingly, the three issues raised in the final written address of the petitioners are resolved in favour of the Respondents and are hereby refused.

“A cost of N500,000 is hereby awarded against the petitioners in favour of each of the three Respondents”, the tribunal so held.