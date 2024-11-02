PDP Vows To Challenge Kaduna LG Poll In Court

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has vowed to challenge the validity of the October 19, Local Government elections across the state in the court.

The party in a statement issued on Saturday condemned what it described as the clandestine swearing-in of the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state by Governor Uba Sani.

Speaking on the outcome of the poll, the PDP said the exercise was a shame and an attack on the nation’s democracy.

Recalls that the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, KADSIECOM had declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC winners of all the 23 chairmanship and 255 councilorship seats in the state.

KADSIECOM Chairman, Hajara Mohammed, announced the result in Kaduna.

However, PDP, made its position known on Friday in a statement signed by Maria Dogo, its Publicity Secretary and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The statement said: “PDP is not surprised by this secretive move, as it is clear that these individuals were never elected by the people but imposed by the dictator in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

“We reiterate that no local government council election was held in Kaduna State on Oct. 19.

‘Any exercise, including the issuance of certificates of return, swearing-in, or assumption of office by these impostors, is, therefore, futile and will not stand the test of time and the law.

“The PDP assures the good people of Kaduna State that we are already in court challenging the validity of the election law passed and hurriedly smuggled into the electoral process.”

