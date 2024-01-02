PDP Voids Purported Suspension Of Ondo Chairman

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the party, Mr Fatai Adams is null and void and of no effect.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, added that the suspension is not consistent with provisions of its constitution (as amended in 2017) and laid down rules.

“For emphasis, no State Working Committee has the power whatsoever to contemplate or suspend a state Chairman without due recourse to the National Working Committee as provided by the constitution of PDP,” the party stated.

PDP said it is an organised “political party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its constitution and rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its constitution and rules.”

The NWC warned those involved in what it described as an illegal act to retrace their steps and said it would not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of the party and the sanctity of the constitution and rules.

According to to the statement, “Mr Fatai Adams remains the Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Ondo State and the nation to disregard the purported suspension.

“The NWC enjoins all party members in Ondo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our party and the people.”