PDP Voids Purported Removal, Replacement of Odefa as VC, S’East

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as null and void, the purported removal of Chief Ali Odefa as National Vice Chairman, South East, and his replacement with Goodluck Chidiebere Egwu.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba yesterday, said the purported removal is not consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the party (as amended in 2017) and its laid down rules.

It stated that State Working Committee (SWC) has no power to expel, suspend or take any disciplinary action against a National Vice Chairman being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party without due recourse to the National Working Committee (NWC) as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

Share

Please follow and like us: