PDP To Zoning C’ttee: Your Decisions’ll Shape Our Ability To Win 2027 Polls

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged its National Convention Zoning Committee (NCZC) to come up with an appropriate zoning formula that will be acceptable to members of the party.

PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Thursday, reminded the members that the party operates “in a dynamic political terrain, sometimes turbulent, always demanding the very best from us.”

The committee is composed of prominent PDP members selected from the 36 states of the country and Abuja, is headed by Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri.

Two other PDP governors – Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Caleb Musftwang (Plateau), are serving as Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The 44-member committee is charged with the responsibility of zoning positions in the next National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in the November 15 and 16 National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Damagum, while inaugurating the committee, admitted that the party has faced challenges in leadership, which he said led to defections of some members to other political parties.

“That is why the next National Working Committee must not only be representative, but it should be visionary, courageous, and proactive.

“We need leaders of integrity, creativity, and capacity. We must place individuals who inspire confidence, mobilise effectively, and speak to the hopes of Nigerians,” he advised.

He charged members of the committee to reflect fairness, equity, and strategic thinking, as well as strengthen the unity, reward loyalty, and position PDP for electoral victory.

Damagum, who was elected as PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) during the 2021 National Convention, tasked the members of the zoning committee to approach their assignment with wisdom, foresight, and a full understanding of the bigger picture, adding, “PDP over anyone, and PDP above any personal interest.”

He told the members to bear in mind that the deputies are just as important as the principals, stating that even though he was elected as National Deputy Chairman (North), “Yet, due to political circumstances, I was thrust into the role of leading our great party nationally.

“It was a drastic and unexpected responsibility; one that demanded resilience, clarity, and decisive leadership.”

Damagum claimed that because he was prepared for the new assignment and understood the weight of service, “was able to rise to the challenge and stand firm in the storm.”

He called for loyalty among party members, pointing out that without loyalty, unity is impossible.

“Yet loyalty alone is not enough; it must walk hand in hand with competence.

“As you consider zoning, picture the calibre of individuals who may emerge from each zone. Ask yourselves, ‘Will this person embody the values and strength of the PDP in a way that makes us proud before the nation?’

“Politics demands pragmatism, not sentiment; especially now, when the state of the economy has left many Nigerians disillusioned and disengaged from the democratic process.

“As a party, we should aim to make decisions that reignite hope and inspire confidence in our people,” he advised.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, said PDP governors are behind the National Working Committee in its desire to make sure the party is repositioned as a credible alternative.

Mohammed, who is also the Bauchi State governor, stated that the losses the party have suffered over the years may be a way God is teaching them to know their limitations and inadequacies.

He expressed the belief that after the National Convention, the PDP will be positioned to win the 2027 general elections.

“The many years of APC administration have left woes and melancholy and hunger and anger.

“We cannot afford that. God has a way of teaching us. Maybe the lull over the loss that we have suffered is to make us know our limitations and inadequacies so that we can do better,” the governor added.

Chairman of the zoning committee, Governor Diri, assured that they “will be consultative, we will partner, and we will be inclusive in ensuring that we arrive at a fair and just zoning formula for our party.”

The committee is expected to submit its report at the August 25 PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.