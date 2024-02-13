PDP To Tinubu: Hardships In Nigeria Becoming Unbearable

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly address the hardships Nigerians are facing in the country, saying the situation is becoming unbearable.

The party at its 76th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed concerns at the high cost of commodities and alarming food scarcity in the country, which it blamed on the ill-implemented policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, decried the worsening insecurity in the country, which he said, is evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism.

Wabara, a former President of the Senate, added that the assailants were emboldened by the manifest laid back attitude of the APC administration to issues of security in the last nine months.

He condemned what he described as “the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.”

Wabara also expressed worry at the fall of the naira to an abysmal N1,500 to a dollar, and incessant increase in the pump price of fuel, which he noted, now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“These have attendant negative consequences as evident in the nearly 30 per cent inflation rate, 41 per cent unemployment rate and alarming 46 per cent poverty rate where up to 130 million citizens have sunk deeper into multi-dimensional poverty in the last nine months.

“The BoT is disturbed that the catastrophic economic and security situation in the country have left Nigerians hopeless, despondent, angry and constitute a present and immediate threat to the survival of the country as hardworking young Nigerians, professionals in critical fields as well as major multinational companies are now leaving our nation in droves,” he added.

He regretted that there were no concrete and coherent policy, measures and steps by the APC administration to address these existential threats which have put the country in a precarious situation.

Wabara called on President Tinubu to “immediately address the issues of corruption in his administration, worsening insecurity in the country, continuous fall in the value of the naira, high fuel price, unbearable food scarcity and unemployment in the country.”

He assured that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined in its commitment to working for the wellbeing of Nigerians and defending their interest at all times.

The BoT Chairman had earlier told the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), to do everything to bring the party back on track, adding that this is time to address issues affecting the party, “where necessary, forgive and forget, and where necessary, take necessary actions.

“Some people are blaming us for not taking disciplinary action on time, and of course, that has always been the bane of the party.

“We look at faces before we take the action. But some of us especially the BoT, we are always objective.

“Anything that goes outside our constitution will create problems, we should strictly abide by our constitution: follow the law, the rules and our constitution religiously and we cannot fail.”

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Senator Bala Mohammed, who attended the meeting, assured of PDP governors’ support to reposition the party, reduce and minimise rancor and division which had characterised the party.

Mohammed who is the governor of Bauchi State, said there is hunger in the country, adding that Nigerians are looking up to PDP for solution.

“We must close rank, give benefit of doubts to each other, give benefit of doubt to the party and that’s why we give them the vote of confidence, in spite of anything.

“We don’t have the luxury of division and that’s why some of the offices that are creating perception problem, we decided to rest it, so that the various organs of the party from the caucus, the BoT and NEC will be able to take decisive decision on them for the time being.

“Reconciliation must take place; most people have their own groups here and there, but certainly it is not time for that.

“We respect you. You are the testimony; we have veritable members who will not go anywhere, who will not defect in spite of challenges, personal and interpersonal,” he assured.

PDP acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagun, said the meeting in timely as the party has begun its rebuilding process.