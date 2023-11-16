PDP To Review Appeal Court’s Ruling Upholding Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday announced its intention to review the ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the court, on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal of PDP and its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, challenging the victory of Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the governorship poll.

Speaking after the Appeal Court ruling, the main opposition party said it would review and re-evaluate the judgment by approaching the Supreme Court.

According to the party, his move underscores the party’s commitment to pursuing what it perceives as justice and transparency in the electoral process.

The PDP’s decision to re-evaluate the court’s decision is part of its ongoing efforts to challenge the outcomes of elections it believes were not conducted fairly, adding that the party believes that the appeal court’s ruling, which affirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory, needs to be scrutinized for potential irregularities.

Dr AbdulAzeez Adediran, the PDP’s governorship candidate, had raised key issues in his appeal, which were dismissed by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The party is determined to review these dismissals as part of its broader quest for a just and lawful resolution.

Speaking in a statement on Wednesday, the PDP spokesman, Hakeem Amode, said the party is committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the Appeal Court judgment upon receiving the certified true copy, stressing the party’s legal team will subsequently receive precise directives on any further action.

The statement partly read. “As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team.

“There is no doubt that the tenets of democracy are at the core of our party’s values, and we remain dedicated to fostering an inclusive society that serves the interests of all its citizens.

“We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process, and we are unwavering in our resolve to pursue our case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution.

We retain utmost confidence in the people of Lagos State, who rightfully deserve the very best. Our party is steadfast in its dedication to serving the populace to the fullest extent should the opportunity arise.”

The Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Labour Party’s governorship candidate for lacking in merit.