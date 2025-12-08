PDP To Present Certificate Of Return To Oluyede Dec 10

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced December 10, 2025, as the official date for the presentation of the Certificate of Return to its Ekiti State governorship candidate, Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, ahead of the June 20, 2026 election.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 8, 2025, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Enemobong, said the event follows the successful conduct and ratification of the party’s gubernatorial primary election by the Appeal Panel.

The presentation ceremony will take place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, by 2 p.m. prompt.

The party invited its leaders, including members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), PDP governors, serving and former members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly members, and stakeholders to attend, as part of efforts to strengthen unity and secure victory in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election.

Enemobong reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to presenting a united front as preparations intensify for the 2026 poll.