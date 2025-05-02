PDP To Omo-Agege: Retrace Your Steps, Get 2027 Guber Ticket

Share

The last is yet to be heard about the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP has waved olive branch to the former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to return to his original party ahead of 2027 to realize his governorship ambition.

This came after the PDP National body has directed the South South Zonal Vice chairman, Chief Emma Ogidi, to immediately take stock and charge of the remnant of the party in the state.

The former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education under former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Higher Education and Agriculture, under Okowa, Prof Patrick Muoboghare, said OmoAgege, has humiliated and caged ahead of 2027 by APC.

He said PDP remains the only credible option for him to be flag-bearer and win in 2027. Muoboghere described the statements by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urging him as a friend to queue behind the Governor as derogatory.

He said: “Senator OmoAgege made a statement on Sunday, welcoming the Governor to the party in his capacity as a leader of the party in the state, but within 24 hours, he was stripped of his title and compelled to work with the Governor.”

Share