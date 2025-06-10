PDP To Okpebholo: Stop Intimidation, Gagging Of Opposition Voices

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State yesterday berated the Edo State Government led by Governor Monday Okpebolo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged intimidation and gagging of opposition voices in the state.

The main opposition party in a statement signed by the Acting chairman in Edo State, Dr Tony Azigbemi, referred to Mr Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor’s Facebook critique of the government, which the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, said the government demanded an apology from him or face a legal action.

The party said Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor critique was just an amplifier of the people’s view of the Okpebolo’s administration.

The statement reads in part: “The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State read with utter dismay the publication by the Edo State Government, signed by the Attorney-General, Samson Osagie, threatening legal action against Mr. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, a chieftain of our great party over opinions he made via his personal Facebook page critiquing the poor state of governance and leadership in the State under the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration.

“In the very embarrassing statement which is only another desperate attempt to stifle dissenting voices, suppress opposition, and intimidate concerned citizens who dare to speak truth to power, the Attorney-General threatened to sue Ifaluyi-isibor for criminal defamation, ignoring the critical role of opposition and citizens in holding the government accountable.

Share