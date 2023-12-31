PDP To Nigerians: Join Us To Defend Our Democracy

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the new year to re-invent themselves for the defence of democracy in the country.

The party in a New Year message issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, advised the people to set aside ethnic, religious and political inclinations and join it to resist anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the nation’s constitution, emasculate institutions of democracy and fascist regime on the country.

“Our citizens must say no to anti-democratic actions and policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which are so far tilted towards the institutionalisation of corruption, crippling of democratic institutions and sabotaging of national productivity which the PDP had earlier alerted is consistent with APC’s scheme to weaponise poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism,” PDP stated.

It listed such assault on democratic institutions by the APC government to include the emasculation of the National Assembly to prevent it from playing its constitutional role of holding the executive accountable; the appointment of card-carrying APC members as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and alleged attempts to also compromise the judiciary and anti-corruption agencies.

The party also pointed at the rendition of Tinubu’s campaign tune in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly, and the president’s recent unconstitutional interference in political developments, as “the exhibition of fascist tendencies” by the APC-led Federal Government.

PDP called on Nigerians and civil society organisations to “speak out against the recklessness and lack of transparency of the APC administration that led to the collapse of the naira.”

It condemned the alleged massive looting of funds including proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products as well as “the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.”

The party said it is distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, including the failure to address the comatose infrastructure, “major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble among others are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.”

According to the statement, the hardship, infrastructural stagnation and uncertainty occasioned by the administration’s anti-people economic policies have led to serious ⁠social dislocation of life and family with negative consequences on our national life.

PDP reassured of its determination to lead the charge and use every legitimate means available to protect the nation’s democracy and constitutional order.

“The APC administration must know that the sovereignty and resources of this nation belong to all its people and cannot be appropriated by any individual or group.

“Our party again tasks the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by immediately reviewing and adjusting the 2024 budget by cutting all provisions for luxury items and channelling such funds to sectors that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians,” PDP added.