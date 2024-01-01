PDP To Nigerians: Join us to defend our democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the new year to reinvent themselves for the defence of democracy in the country.

The party in a New Year message by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, advised the people to set aside ethnic, religious and political inclinations and join it to resist anti-democratic forces seeking to undermine the nation’s constitution, emasculate institutions of democracy and foist a fascist regime on the country.

“Our citizens must say no to anti-democratic actions and policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which are so far tilted towards the institutionalisation of corruption, crippling of democratic institutions and sabotaging of national productivity which, as the PDP had earlier alerted, is consistent with APC’s scheme to weaponise poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism,” PDP stated.

It listed such assault on democratic institutions by the APC government to include the emasculation of the National Assembly to prevent it from playing its constitutional role of holding the executive accountable; the appointment of card-carrying APC members as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and alleged attempts to also compromise the judiciary and anti-corruption agencies.

It condemned the alleged massive looting of funds, including proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products as well as “the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.”

The party said it is distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, “major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.

“Our party, again, tasks the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by immediately reviewing and adjusting the 2024 budget by cutting all provisions for luxury items and channelling such funds to sectors that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians.”