PDP To KWSG: Extend Tax Holiday To One Year

…Urges payment of outstanding bonuses for workers

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to extend the recently announced three-month tax holiday for civil servants in the state to one year.

The party also asked the Governor to immediately pay all outstanding bonuses approved for sections of the state workforce, including local government employees and SUBEB Teachers as well as workers in government parastatals who were excluded despite the fanfare accompanying the initial announcement.

These moves if implemented, the party said, would provide relief to civil servants who are struggling to make ends meet amid the rising cost of living in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the Party expressed disappointment that the bonuses, which were announced with much fanfare by the government, have yet to be paid to many hardworking civil servants, especially Local Government and SUBEB workers, as well as staffers in various government parastatals.

The Kwara PDP noted that a government that received a substantial N7.8 billion allocation in September should have no difficulty paying above the national minimum wage let alone default on the payment of meagre bonuses promised to civil servants.

The party challenged Governor Abdulrazaq, as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), to emulate progressive measures taken in neighbouring states like Kogi, where a one-year tax holiday and a minimum wage of N72,500 were approved, and Oyo, where Governor Seyi Makinde granted an indefinite tax holiday alongside an N80,000 minimum wage.

“These actions demonstrate a commitment to workers’ welfare, unlike Kwara State, where policies and unfulfilled promises have left workers disillusioned,” the party said.

As the NGF Chairman, the PDP urged Governor AbdulRazaq to lead by example and implement policies that other governors would emulate, rather than making Kwara workers feel neglected under his administration.

The PDP also called on the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to revisit its recent hike in union dues and revert to the old order. For example, the increase in NUT dues levied on Grade Level 12 officers from N987 to N3,300 is unreasonable and exploitative particularly when teachers are already burdened by economic hardship.

“The PDP in Kwara will continue to push for policies and actions that uplift the people of Kwara State and ensure that the government is accountable to the people,” the statement stated.

