PDP To Justice Tsoho: Don’t Assign Cases Involving Us To Omotosho, Lifu, Abdulmalik

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, requesting that he should not assign any case concerning its members to three courts it described as “Courts of particular concern.”

The PDP National Secretary, Ambassador Toafeek Arapaja, in the letter, noted that for the past few years, cases filed in the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, either for or against the party, have always been assigned to Justices James Omotosho, Peter Odo Lifu, and Abduimalik.

Arapaja stated that several PDP members have complained bitterly, and have viewed the three courts as ‘courts of particular concern’ with regard to matters pertaining to or affecting the interest of the party.

“My lord, it is trite that justice must not only be done in all cases and circumstances about matters pending and matters filed in the court of law, but justice must be seen to be done indeed by reasonable members of society, including the members of our party,” he said.

According to him, given the current challenges facing the PDP, “there is a high likelihood of cases being filed for or against the party.

“It is in this respect that we humbly plead and beg that no other matters or circumstances with regard to cases that may be filed by or against our party henceforth should be assigned to any of these three Judges, since justice is rooted in trust and integrity.”

He, however, assured that PDP has no iota of doubt with regard to the integrity of the judiciary, particularly the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, in dispensing justice in all cases, “other than the above-highlighted fears and apprehension of our party.”