PDP To Immortalise Ogbulafor

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will immortalise its former National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

The remains of Ogbulafor who died in October last year in Canada, were brought to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday where party leaders paid tribute to him.

PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, who received the body from the Airport after he was flown home from Canada, said the late former National Chairman left legacies worthy of emulation.

“He has made his mark in this party. The testimonies from our leaders showed that he has lived a fulfilled life. He may be a great loss to the family but he has left great legacies to be proud of.

“It is a very big loss to the PDP but has left a mark. The party will find a place to immortalise him. He deserves it because he has worked for it,” Damagun added.

Ogbulafor’s immediate successor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, said he initiated the building of the party’s permanent national secretariat.

Nwodo who also noted that the late National Chairman succeeded him as National Secretary, commended Ogbulafor’s leadership quality and philanthropy.

Former Kaduna State governor Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi described the late Ogbulafor as a peacemaker and said he remained himself even when he was tormented by Trump up charge until he was vindicated.

PDP leaders present at the tribute include Ogbulafor’s deputy, Alhaji Shuaibu Oyedokun, former National Chairman Uche Secondus, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibrin, former National Secretary Senator Ben Obi, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), among others.