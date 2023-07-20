PDP To Immortalise Ogbulafor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will immortalise its former National Chairman Prince Vincent Ogbulafor. The remains of Ogbulafor who died in October last year in Canada, were brought to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja where party leaders paid tribute to him.

PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Dama- gun, who received the body from the Airport after he was flown home from Canada, said the late former National Chairman left legacies wor- thy of emulation. Damagun said: “He has made his mark in this party.

The testimonies from our leaders showed that he has lived a fulfilled life. “He may be a great loss to the family but he has left great legacies to be proud of. “It is a very big loss to the PDP but has left a mark. The party will find a place to immortalise him.

He deserves it because he has worked for it.” Ogbulafor’s immediate successor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, said he initiated the building of the party’s permanent national secretariat. Nwodo, who also noted that the late National Chairman succeeded him as National Secretary, commend- ed Ogbulafor’s leadership quality and philanthropy.