PDP To Conduct In-Depth Review Of Ondo Election

Share

Amid the victory of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Ondo State election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the recently concluded election.

The party who made this known in a press statement issued on Sunday by the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba expressed serious concerns over the conduct and outcome of the election.

The party however promised to take necessary measures to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP will be having a more detailed review of the election and its outcome and take appropriate action in the defence of our democracy,” Ologunagba stated.

READ ALSO:

The PDP’s spokesman described the Ondo State election as one of the worst administered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He argued that it failed to meet the standards of a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Ologunagba further alleged that the election was marred by significant electoral malpractices orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This election witnessed widespread election merchandising, monetisation, and bare-faced vote buying by the APC and its apparatus in government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people,” he said.

Ologunagba urged both Nigerians and the international community to take note of the irregularities witnessed in the election.

He called for swift and decisive action to prevent future occurrences.

Also, he stressed that such practices threaten the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We demand that serious action be taken to stem such if Nigeria’s democracy must survive,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: