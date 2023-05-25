New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
PDP To Buhari: Douse Tension Over Plan To Declare Tomorrow Public Holiday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to douse the tension in the country that the Federal Government plans to declare Friday a public holiday. This, the party said, is in view of the judgement to be delivered by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case it filed against Senator Kashim Shettima, for alleged double nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial and vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general election in violation of the provision of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, added that the Federal Government should clear the doubt that the APC is mounting pressure on the Department of State Servic- es (DSS) to advice President Buhari to declare Friday a public holiday. The party stated: “The ominous silence by the Federal Government in the face of such grave allegation is heightening tension across the country and has the capacity to trigger a wide- spread crisis if not immediately addressed.

