PDP To APC: Osun Not Rehabilitation Center For Perennial Losers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has taken a swipe at governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as “ego-driven merchants” with no real development plans for the state.

In a statement signed by the PDP Director of Media, Hezekiah Bamiji, the party reacted to the growing number of aspirants emerging from the APC ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“While the PDP welcomes all contenders to the democratic arena, Osun State is not a political rehabilitation center for perennial losers and ego-driven merchants, whose ambitions are rooted more in personal aggrandizement than in genuine service to the people,” Bamiji stated.

“It is laughable watching men who once contributed to the misery of our people suddenly re-emerge with hastily assembled declarations, parading themselves as emergency redeemers.”

Bamiji challenged the APC aspirants to explain their desperation to return to power, asking, “What exactly did they forget at the Abere Government Secretariat that they are so desperate to retrieve? Is it the files of unpaid salaries, abandoned pensioners, or the stolen hopes of our teachers and local government workers?”

He expressed confidence that the 2026 governorship election would be an easy victory for the incumbent Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, regardless of the APC’s candidate.

“The 2026 governorship election will be a walk in the park for Governor Adeleke. The people of Osun now know what real progress looks like after years of suffering. They will not trade a compassionate government for those who once caused them pain,” he said.

Bamiji added that the APC would need more than “recycled propaganda and federal name-dropping” to unseat Governor Adeleke.

“The people of Osun are not fools. They have seen the contrast between pain and progress, between arrogant rulers and empathetic leadership. They will not allow a reversal,” the statement concluded.