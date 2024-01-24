PDP To Akpabio: Leave A’Ibom Alone, Clear Yourself Of Corrupt Allegations

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to clear himself of the allegations that his office engaged in sharp practices including budget padding and diversion of public funds.

The party, which was reacting to the statement credited to Akpabio, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win Akwa Ibom State in 2027, described it as wishful thinking.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, told the Senate President that “the people of Akwa Ibom State are firmly rooted in the PDP as a peaceful and united people blessed by God, especially under the immediate past and current administration.

“They cannot be swayed by any agent of disunity, incitement, hatred and retrogression whose intention is to use propaganda and hate speeches to derail and appropriate the state for selfish interest.”

The statement said Akpabio should address the allegations that a prominent official of the National Assembly, in connivance with another top official in the presidency have been using ministers and other government functionaries to siphon billions of naira including funds meant for palliatives for poor Nigerians under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

PDP noted that there are pending investigations before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the allegation of looting of N108.1 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State when Akpabio was governor of the state, as well as the alleged N86 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“These are funds belonging to and, meant for the welfare of the people of Akwa Ibom State and the Niger Delta region, and our party challenges the Senate President to immediately come clean and clear the air on these allegations, especially given the sanctity of the office which he now occupies.

“Senator Akpabio should note that the office of the Senate President does not confer any form of immunity on him from investigation and/or prosecution. In any event, he must know that time does not run against the state in criminal matters,” the party said.

It urged the people of Akwa Ibom State to disregard Senator Akpabio’s antics and remain united in their determination to continue to build their state under the banner of the PDP.