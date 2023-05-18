PDP To Akeredolu: Amotekun Becoming Killer Squad

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday asked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to call the State Security Network, codename Amotekun to order because of the alleged killing of innocent persons in the state.

The opposition party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said Amotekun had drawn tears from the eyes of several families in State as a result of killing of innocent people especially youth who were shot by trigger happy men of the outfit.

Peretei said Amotekun has been responsible for the death of two persons- a final year Economics student of Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) and a 14- year old boy who the stepmother handed over to Amotekun for “more punishment” for allegedly stealing five hundred naira.

His words “The initial excitement and hope that Amotekun corps will be an effective check on herdsmen and kidnappers rampaging the forests and streets of Ondo state have paled into frustration and misery. “Tope Elijah, a final year Economics student of Federal University of Akure, was mowed down by the bullet of a yet to be identified Amotekun corp member around Shoprite in Akure.

It was reported that, this incident occurred via a stray bullet during a burial ceremony. Was Amotekun contracted as the undertakers?