PDP To Aiyedatiwa: Face Governance, Forget Tenure Elongation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to focus on governance rather than pursuing a constitutional amendment that would enable him to seek another term in office.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbagbo, the PDP challenged the governor to render an account of his stewardship during his first 100 days in office, rather than lobbying the National Assembly for tenure extension.

Igbagbo said elected leaders in other parts of the world use their first 100 days in office to demonstrate readiness and show achievements, but alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Ondo was preoccupied with extending its stay in power.

According to him, “The recruitment of lobbyists to approach the National Assembly for a possible amendment of the constitution to permit another term, and the assembly of legal marabouts to initiate unnecessary legal battles to actualize a third-term agenda, is not only greedy but also callous and disastrous.”

He advised Governor Aiyedatiwa to abandon what he described as a “fruitless mission” and instead concentrate on improving the welfare and security of the people.

The PDP spokesman criticized the government for allegedly misusing public funds on what he termed an “unattainable venture.” He suggested that such funds be redirected towards pressing issues, including the backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances owed to lecturers at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

“These lecturers have been suffering under the weight of debt, hunger, and despair. Many homes have been torn apart, and some lecturers have taken their own lives due to their inability to meet basic family needs,” he said.

He added that if the same energy invested in the so-called third-term agenda were channeled into infrastructural development and public welfare, Ondo State could experience significant progress and prosperity.

Igbagbo noted that nearly two years into Aiyedatiwa’s tenure, the administration had yet to unveil or implement any tangible development agenda. He also accused the governor of failing to complete projects initiated by his predecessor and political benefactor.

“After several months in office, the governor should have moved from making promises to delivering results,” he said. “Instead, all we have seen are the repeated demolition and redesign of the Oba Adesida road median and Government House fences—without any sign of completion.”

The PDP expressed concern over the government’s inability to complete existing projects despite the availability of resources. Igbagbo said the situation reflected a lack of preparedness and vision on the part of the governor.

“Our party cannot but conclude that this stagnation and lack of meaningful progress is a clear indication that the current administration is not ready for the serious task of governance,” he added.

