PDP Threatens Lawsuit Over Number Of Commissioners In Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has threatened to drag Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to court over his failure to appoint a full complement of commissioners, a move the opposition party claims violates the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbagbo, the PDP said that nearly 100 days into his administration, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s cabinet remains incomplete—contrary to Section 192(6) of the constitution.

The party warned that if the Governor fails to constitute a full cabinet within 14 days, it will initiate legal proceedings.

The statement, titled “100 Days in Office: Aiyedatiwa Violates 1999 Constitution,” expressed strong disapproval of what the PDP described as the governor’s refusal to properly form his cabinet within a reasonable time.

According to Igbagbo, the absence of a complete cabinet undermines transparency and accountability, particularly in awarding and executing contracts.

He said this allows the Governor to operate without the checks and balances that come with representation from each local government area.

“This act of marginalization against unrepresented local governments, in violation of Sections 14(2c) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution, has unfortunately created room for the misappropriation and mismanagement of public funds to serve personal interests,” he stated.

He further criticized the recent award of contracts by the administration, particularly the construction of 32 units of four-bedroom bungalows to house cabinet members. The PDP described the project as a “grossly misplaced priority” and alleged that it was “massively inflated for personal aggrandizement.”

“We are yet to understand the parameters used by the Governor in arriving at a whopping N281 million per unit for the residential buildings, totaling N8.17 billion for all 32 units,” the statement read.

The party also condemned the N281 million contract for upgrading Chief Reuben Fasoranti Park, calling it reckless and an affront to the legacy of the respected elder statesman, whom they described as a model of modesty and public service.

The PDP raised concerns over a lack of transparency in the state’s finances under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

“Under previous administrations, the status of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and monthly federal allocations were publicly disclosed. But under this administration, no one knows what the state receives—except the Governor and his Commissioner for Finance,” Igbagbo said.

Calling the Governor’s actions a “gross abuse of office” and “executive rascality,” the PDP demanded a reversal of the “outrageous and heavily padded contract awards” and urged the Governor to embrace transparency in the interest of good governance and posterity.

“We are putting the Governor on notice: if he fails to fully constitute his cabinet and reverse these contracts within 14 working days, our party is prepared to take legal action,” the statement concluded.

